Aberdeen Standard targets HNWIs in Thailand

Aberdeen Standard Investments has received a Limited Broker, Dealer and Underwriter Licence from the Thai regulator, allowing the Scottish company to deliver wealth solution and its Luxembourg funds to Thai investors.

The company says it plans to introduce a number of funds under the Aberdeen Standard SICAV I umbrella, spanning multiple asset classes and strategies including frontier markets bonds and China A-share equity.

Aberdeen Standard Investment's head of Thailand,Robert Penaloza, described the licence as "a game changer."

Thai investors’ awareness of environmental, socially and governance has [also] been increasing."

"Thai investors' awareness of environmental, socially and governance has [also] been increasing. We look forward to sharing our best practice in responsible investing," Penaloza said.

He added: "As the world battles the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallouts, investors are facing unprecedented challenges today and looking to build more resilient portfolios. It is more important than ever that we help [Thai investors] expand their investment horizons and diversify into a breadth of asset classes and markets."

Thailand has relaxed its capital markets regulations in recent years, allowing traditionally home-biased investors to venture beyond domestic assets through feeder funds distributed by local asset management firms and regional banks, ASI noted in the announcement.

Last month Julius Baer, the Swiss private bank, announced a joint venture with Bangkok-based Siam Commercial Bank, similarly targeting UHNW clients in Thailand.

Subscribe to International Investment's free, twice-daily, newsletter