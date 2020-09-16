WHIreland gains IPSX approval to join real estate stock exchange

WHIreland has won approved to trade on the Recognised Investment Exchange (RIE), the world's first regulated stock exchange dedicated to commercial real estate

IPSX Prime is the exchange's regulated market, offering both institutional and retail investors access to trading shares in single asset real estate issuers.

WHIreland says it will play a crucial role in dealing in securities admitted to trading on IPSX Prime. The company is the third market maker to sign up as a member of the Exchange, alongside Peel Hunt and Panmure Gordon, and joins fellow Lead Adviser RBC Capital Markets, and Approved Valuers Jones Lang LaSalle, Knight Frank, CBRE, Avison Young and Cushman & Wakefield.

IPSX members are firms who play a key role in the Exchange and have met the membership eligibility criteria under the IPSX Rules for Members.

Alan Ramsay, chief executive at IPSX UK, said: "Having worked closely with us as a Lead Adviser to IPSX for the past year, WHIreland is deeply familiar with what we are looking to achieve as the first stock exchange exclusively dedicated to commercial real estate."

"As such, the expansion of its relationship with IPSX through its approval as our latest market maker is a strong endorsement of our platform, while our increasing number of market markers allows us further to broaden our proposition for the benefit of both potential issuers and investors. At a time when markets are challenging for many, we look forward to working even more closely with WH Ireland to continue building our momentum and leveraging the potential IPSX offers in current markets."

Adam Pollock, head of corporate and institutional broking at WHIreland said: "IPSX offers a unique opportunity for investors to get involved in real estate in a way that has not previously been possible. As an existing Lead Adviser at the Exchange, we have a strong understanding regarding IPSX's objectives, and look forward to working further with the team both as market makers and as we continue to support future transactions through our extensive team of experts."