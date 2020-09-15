Raffles family office partners with Italian football club

Raffles Family Office, a Hong Kong-based wealth management firm, has signed a three-year partnership with Juventus, the famed Italian football club.

The agreement means the family office will be the Juventus' regional partner inAsiaacross five markets, includingChina, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Juventus is the only Italian club to have won Italy'stop-tier Serie A football division nine years in a row.

Raffles can benefit from our huge marketing platform and from our ability to create very creative and unique activations, and Juventus will benefit from the expanding business network of Raffles Family Office."

Federico Palomba, Juventus' Asia-Pacific managing director, said the new deal was mutually beneficial: "Raffles can benefit from our huge marketing platform and from our ability to create very creative and unique activations, and Juventus will benefit from the expanding business network of Raffles Family Office."

Chiman Kwan, founder and CEO of Raffles Family Office, said, "Raffles Family Office is proud to support Juventus and become one of the Club's strategic partners in Asia. The RFO-Juventus partnership is an emblem of the shared beliefs that both organisations live by - the importance of safeguarding family legacies, the value of dedication and unity and the tradition of innovating to conquer new horizons. We are excited to be associated with Juventus, which embodies our core ideal to create true value through exceptional execution in a dynamic and fun culture."

Giorgio Ricci, Chief Revenue Officer of Juventus added, "We are happy to welcome Raffles Family Office as an addition to the Juventus family. This innovative collaboration represents Juventus' open and diverse strategy towards partnering with brands."

"Both our Club and Raffles Family Office share a solid synergy in our embracing and nurturing family legacy and heritage. We believe this partnership will undoubtedly support both brands' aims to expand their horizons inAsia," he added.