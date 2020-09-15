Lombard and Accenture join forces for analysis of Europe's life assurance sector

Lombard International Assurance, the European in wealth and succession planning solutions for high net worth individuals, families and institutions, has today launched a pan-European analysis of unit-linked life insurance, also known as wealth assurance, in partnership with Accenture.

Wealth assurance solutions are increasingly being used by wealth and succession planning professionals across Europe due to their unique set of benefits which include flexibility, portability, asset diversification and protection.

Lombard International Assurance is inviting wealth management professionals to contribute anonymously to this review. These include private bankers, independent wealth and financial advisers, insurance brokers, family offices, asset managers and tax lawyers serving the needs of high net worth clients and families.

It will be particularly interesting to examine these results in the context of the recent covid-19 pandemic and how that will shape the future of transacting business across Europe."

The survey aims to collect and analyse their insights, to provide a comprehensive landscape analysis of how insurance-based wealth planning solutions are perceived, used and considered across Europe, now and in the future.

The survey will cover professionals based in the UK, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

A summarized report of the results and key findings will be released in 4Q2020.

Jurgen Vanhoenacker, executive director, sales and wealth structuring, explained: "We are excited to be partnering with Accenture to launch this first of its kind analysis of the market. Unit-linked life insurance is an increasingly recognised wealth and succession planning tool, and, as the European leader, we are keen to understand the thoughts, views and perceptions of professional advisers."

"The results of this survey will help the wider industry better serve the needs of partners and their clients to ensure we continue to innovate and support clients to protect, preserve and pass on their wealth and legacy to future generations. It will be particularly interesting to examine these results in the context of the recent covid-19 pandemic and how that will shape the future of transacting business across Europe."

Emiliano Luzzi, insurance lead at Accenture Luxembourg, added: "Accenture Luxembourg is actively striving to expand its expertise in the unit-linked life insurance space. This will ensure that Accenture provides the most relevant and up-to-date solutions for its clients. With the launch of our first ever pan-European market study, in collaboration with Lombard International Assurance, we will not only discover key market insights, but also work closely with our clients to react quickly to new trends and the forces of change impacting the market."

"Furthermore, our study will reveal the degree and appetite of digital transformation in the context of Covid-19. Ultimately, the results of our research will solidify Accenture Luxembourg's position as a trusted and reliable partner, whilst simultaneously allowing us to pave the way for pioneering digital transformation in the life insurance industry."