Deutsche Bank appoints CEOs for the Middle East and Africa

In addition to their role as Co-CEOs, Voide is appointed head of the International Private Bank (IPB) MEA, chief country officer (CCO) for the UAE and General Manager of Deutsche Bank AG Dubai (DIFC) Branch subject to regulatory approval. Furthermore, Hoving is appointed Head of the Corporate Bank MEA and Head of Corporate Coverage MEA.

Deutsche Bank today announced the appointment of Loïc Voide and Kees Hoving as co-CEOs in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) based in Dubai.

These appointments will enable us to make better use of the synergies we have within Deutsche Bank and to enhance our longstanding support for our corporate and private clients in the region."

Claudio de Sanctis, global head of the IPB and CEO Europe Middle East & Africa (EMEA) for Deutsche Bank, said: "Loïc and Kees are role models for client service across private and corporate clients in the Middle East and Africa. Their appointment underscores our ambition to grow our client franchise in a region where we continue to see potential for significant growth for a business with our footprint and capabilities."

Voide joined Deutsche Bank's Wealth Management division in 2015 to cover the Turkish market and was subsequently appointed Head of Wealth Management Russia and Eastern Europe. In 2018, he was appointed Head of Wealth Management MEA as well as Head of Deutsche Bank Geneva. Wealth Management became part of Deutsche Bank's newly created International Private Bank in June.

Before joining Deutsche Bank, Voide held several senior management positions at UBS and Credit Suisse covering the Middle East and Turkey. He has over 30 years of private banking experience since beginning his career as a bank apprentice with the Swiss Bank Corporation (now UBS) in 1990.

Hoving joined Deutsche Bank in 2010 as Head of Corporate Transaction Banking in Germany. In 2013, he moved to the Netherlands as Head of the Corporate Banking business there and CEO of Deutsche Bank Nederland NV. In 2014, Hoving was appointed Head of Global Transaction Banking, responsible for EMEA (ex. Germany) based in Frankfurt. In 2016, he returned to the Netherlands as the CCO.

Prior to joining Deutsche Bank, Hoving held various senior positions over a 14-year period at Royal Bank of Scotland, Bank of America, JPMorgan and ING in London, Frankfurt, Moscow and Amsterdam.

Daniel Schmand, global head of trade finance and lending and head of the Corporate Bank EMEA, said: "Many of our clients in the MEA region choose us because we have a rare ability to meet both their corporate and personal banking needs. These appointments will enable us to make better use of the synergies we have within Deutsche Bank and to enhance our longstanding support for our corporate and private clients in the region."

Deutsche Bank has operated in the Middle East and Africa for more than 100 years. Today the bank employs over 500 staff across 14 offices in 10 countries.