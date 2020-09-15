Vote today for your Personality of the Year in the II Awards 2020
Voting is now open for the II Awards 2020 in five of the categories.
One of these categories is the perennially popular Personality of the Year. This year the shortlisted candidates are:
- Neil Jones, ican Market Development Manager at Canada Life
- David Kneeshaw, CEO of RL360 & IFGL
- Tanya McCartney, CEO of Bahamas Financial Services Board
- Pedro Moneo, Founder & CEO of Opinno
- Robert Parker, CEO of Holborn Assets
- Per Wimmer, Founder & CEO of Wimmer Family Office
To cast your vote for Personality of the Year and tthe other awards simply click on the categories linked below:
- Personality of the Year
- Woman of the Year
- Emerging Talent of the Year
- Excellence in Client Service (Advisers) sponsored by Hansard
- Excellence in Client Service (Industry)
Shortlisted entries for the other categories will be notified directly in the coming weeks ahead of the event on 8 October.
Voting closes on midnight BST on Friday 25 September.
