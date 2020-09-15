Vote today for your Personality of the Year in the II Awards 2020

Voting is now open for the II Awards 2020 in five of the categories.

One of these categories is the perennially popular Personality of the Year. This year the shortlisted candidates are:

Neil Jones, ican Market Development Manager at Canada Life

David Kneeshaw, CEO of RL360 & IFGL

Tanya McCartney, CEO of Bahamas Financial Services Board

Pedro Moneo, Founder & CEO of Opinno

Robert Parker, CEO of Holborn Assets

Per Wimmer, Founder & CEO of Wimmer Family Office

To cast your vote for Personality of the Year and tthe other awards simply click on the categories linked below:

Voting closes on midnight BST on Friday 25 September."

Shortlisted entries for the other categories will be notified directly in the coming weeks ahead of the event on 8 October.

Voting closes on midnight BST on Friday 25 September.