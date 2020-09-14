People moves: Barclays Private Bank, Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered, Ogier, Nedbank

Barclays

Barclays Private Bank has appointed Gérald Mathieu as head of Private Bank Europe, Monaco and Switzerland, with immediate effect.

Mathieu joined Barclays in 2010 and previously led the Barclays Private Bank team in Monaco before becoming CEO of Barclays Bank (Suisse). In his role of head of private bank Europe, Monaco and Switzerland, Mathieu will retain his existing responsibilities as CEO of Barclays Bank (Suisse) and work closely with senior leadership across Europe on extending Barclays Private Bank's reach and capabilities in the region.

Before joining Barclays, Mathieu was head of private banking at UBS for the Paris region. He has also held senior roles as head of sales at Merrill Lynch and private/corporate clients director at BNP Paribas.

His appointment follows the announcement earlier in August that Jean-Christophe Gerard has been appointed CEO of Barclays Private Bank.

Jean-Christophe Gerard, CEO Barclays Private Bank, commented: "Gérald has deep and credible experience in the industry, underpinned by a strong affinity to our European and international client base, making him well placed to lead Barclays Private Bank in Europe. I look forward to working with Gérald as we drive the Private Bank forward in its next phase of growth in Europe."

Gérald Mathieu, head of Private Bank Europe, Monaco and Switzerland, said: 2I look forward to leading Barclays Private Bank in Europe where it is well positioned for growth as we continue to explore and extend our reach in the region. The pandemic has accelerated clients' needs and expectations, highlighting the importance of being partnered with a quality private bank able to provide tailored solutions and specialised services across international booking platforms."





Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank International Private Bank has appointed James Whittaker to head UK coverage, marking the next phase of its growth strategy and buildout in London.

Whittaker will join the bank in early October and will be a member of UK IPB's Executive Committee. He will also, subject to regulatory approval, join the Board of Deutsche Bank UK Limited.

He joins from UBS where he spent 14 years as a private banker and leader, most recently as head of the firm's UK ultra-high net worth (UHNW) team in London and a member of the UBS UK management committee. He was recently named in the Spears Top 10 UHNW advisors and has been regularly included in Private Asset Management (PAM)'s list of Top 40 Under 40. He started his career at Coutts and is a graduate of the University of Bath where he read Economics and Politics.

"I'm delighted that James is joining Deutsche Bank's team in London in this significant leadership role and as the next phase of our growth plan for the UK begins to take shape," said Michael Morley, head of Deutsche Bank International Private Bank in the UK and Nordic markets and CEO of Deutsche Bank UK.

He added: "James's impressive career both as practitioner and senior industry leader will enable us to move ahead with pace and professionalism."

Deutsche Bank created its International Private Bank in June, combining its Wealth Management and Private & Commercial Business International units into a business that serves 3.4 million private, wealth and commercial clients around the world."

Whittaker said: "This is an exciting time to be joining Deutsche Bank as it invests in building out its private banking business around the world and here in London for UK and international clients."





Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered has promoted Judy Hsu as the head of consumer, private and business banking.

Hsu is currently regional chief executive of ASEAN and South-East Asia, a role she took up in 2018 and is also a member of the Group Management Team.

Before this, Judy was appointed CEO for Singapore in 2015, and led the business development and execution of strategy for the Bank in Singapore, the second highest contributor to the Group and major driver of the performance in the ASA region.

She joined the Asian-focused bank in 2009 as global head of wealth management

Hsu will report to Ben Hung, currently regional chief executive of greater China and north Asia, and chief executive of retail banking and wealth management. The China and north Asia and Asean and south Asia regions are soon to be combined into a single Asia region, overseen by Hung,

Hsu will continue to be based in the bank's Singapore office.





Ogier

Jad Nader has joined the law firm Ogier as a partner in its Luxembourg Banking and Finance team.

Nader, who recently relocated from New York where he ran the Luxembourg desk of a large European law firm, specialises in handling cross-border lending transactions as well as debt restructuring.

His particular expertise is in sophisticated international financing techniques and regularly acts for major international financial institutions and private equity houses. He has also assisted on multiple regulated M&A transactions involving banks and insurance companies.

Ogier's practice partner in Luxembourg, Daniel Richards, said: "We are delighted to welcome Jad Nader to our team, whose practice provides welcome additional strength to our US-originated fund finance practice."

Nader has written a number of articles on fund finance, cross-border lending, debt restructuring and debt capital markets. He is active in academic circles, and has lectured on guarantees, security interests, mortgages, property and fiduciary rights.





Nedbank

Nedbank Private Wealth has appointed Chris Kirk to lead its growing risk team. The move forms part of a planned restructure of the risk and compliance teams and Chris is based in the company's Isle of Man office.

Kirk has over 33 years' experience in the financial services industry working for global blue-chip companies in London, continental Europe and Jersey, in addition to smaller challenger banks. Prior to joining Nedbank Private Wealth, Chris spent 30 years with HSBC Group and held a number of executive roles in both the first and second lines of defence, including global head of financial crime compliance for the commercial banking division.

In his new role, Kirk will lead the bank's team of risk professionals supporting the business in its growth agenda across international jurisdictions, including the UK, Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man. His primary responsibilities include second line assurance of activities including credit risk, operational risk enterprise wide, and prudential risk. Kirk also joins the bank's executive committee.

Stuart Cummins, chief executive of Nedbank Private Wealth, said: "This is a key appointment for Nedbank Private Wealth. Chris's extensive risk management experience will add considerable weight to the team as we implement our ongoing growth strategy."

Subscribe to International Investment's free, twice-daily, newsletter