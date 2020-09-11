People moves; HSBC Global AM grows ETF DACH team

HSBC Global Asset Management today announced the appointment of Philip Knueppel to the newly-created role of head of ETF sales for Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH).

Based in Frankfurt, Philip will be responsible for growing the firm's ETF platform and driving sales across the DACH region. He will report to Olga De Tapia, global head of ETF sales.

Knueppel has over 15 years' experience in the passive investment industry. He joins from DWS where he spent over 10 years across multiple roles including head of passive for Switzerland, Austria, Central Europe and Middle East based in Zurich and a global role in client relations within the Deutsche Bank group at DWS, Frankfurt.

Before DWS, he was a product manager on the structured products desk at ABN Amro in Zurich and Frankfurt.

His appointment is another step in HSBC Global Asset Management's efforts to expand its ETF distribution capabilities and grow its ETF business. Further appointments to the ETF sales team are expected later this year.

De Tapia commented: "Philip's appointment is an important step towards expanding our ETF business in Europe. With his deep knowledge of the DACH market and understanding of investor needs, Philip will play a key role in growing our platform in the region."

The announcement follows the recent appointment of Marc Hall to the role of Head of ETF Sales for Switzerland. Marc will report to Philip Knueppel.

