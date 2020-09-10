Luxembourg fund association appoints director of legal and tax

The Association of the Luxembourg Fund Industry (ALFI) has confirmed the appointment of Emmanuel Gutton as its new Director of Legal & Tax.

Gutton has been handed these responsibilities from Marc-André Bechet. Mr Bechet has been elected Deputy Director General and will now oversee Communications, Events and Business Development at ALFI.

Camille Thommes, ALFI director-general commented on the new appointment, stating: "Emmanuel has a strong legal background and extensive experience of the investment fund industry. He also benefits from having spent three years working for Elvinger Hoss in Hong Kong."

Gutton was head of legal and conducting officer at Pictet Asset Management (Europe), a Luxembourg UCITS management company and AIFM, from 2016.

Before joining Pictet, Gutton worked for more than ten years as a lawyer (Luxembourg Bar and Paris Bar), concentrating his practice on collective investment funds and management companies.

He worked as Counsel at Elvinger Hoss and in September 2012 relocated to Hong Kong to launch Elvinger Hoss' office there, returning to Luxembourg in September 2015. Previously, Gutton had worked as a lawyer at Linklaters in Luxembourg and De Pardieu Brocas Maffei in Paris.

Gutton starts the role with immediate effect.

