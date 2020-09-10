People moves: Aegon Asset Management adds to DACH sales team

Aegon Asset Management has bolstered its DACH sales team with the appointment of Frank Weber as Institutional Sales Manager.

Based in Aegon AM's Frankfurt office, Weber will report to Sven Becker, head of DACH and southern Europe.

In this new role for the business, Weber will be responsible for managing and building relationships with institutional clients throughout Germany, Austria and Switzerland. His key focus will be on clients looking for Liability-Driven Investing (LDI) solutions, including insurance companies and pension funds.

Weber has over 20 years' experience in financial services distribution. He joins Aegon AM from Barclays where he was director, Insurance & Pension Solutions for ten years.

His role at Barclays was within the firm's fixed income solutions team, where he worked with German insurance companies and pension funds.

Before Barclays, Weber was director, insurance sales for Natixis Zweigniederlassung Deutschland where he was responsible for building relationships with German and Austrian insurance companies and pension funds, promoting the firm's full product range. Weber has also had sales roles at ABN AMRO Global Markets and DZ Bank.

Becker said: "Frank brings a wealth of experience and enthusiasm to our European distribution team. His expertise within the institutional space in particular will help us to drive business in this key area as we continue to promote our range of strategies in the region."

