Zurich Middle East launches YourCare medical cover for Millennials

Zurich Middle East has announced the launch of YourCare, designed to address "the various concerns and shortcomings in relation to existing medical cover" and tailored specifically for the Millennial generation living in the UAE.

YourCare is co-developed with existing Zurich customers and the wider market, this service is responsive to customer feedback, reflecting what people actually want and need to protect their financial future.

Specifically, Zurich said YourCare meets growing demand for "easy, affordable and adequate protection against serious health risks."

Key features include:

Instant cover - no medical underwriting is needed, and consumers benefit from smooth online purchase and policy access.

A simple process - it only takes a few minutes to get cover online, with a choice of 3 plans for critical illnesses and either 5- or 10-year term options for all plan types.

Affordable cover - AED 1m cover is available starting from AED 4 per day, including free children's cancer cover and a lump-sum amount to cover hospital treatment or funeral expenses

With covid-19 adding further anxiety for consumers of all segments and demographics, individuals in the UAE should be aware of common pitfalls to ensure they have adequate cover in times of need.

Walter Jopp, CEO of Zurich Middle East (pictured) explained: "60% of people are simply not aware of gaps between their current medical cover and the actual cost of treatment for critical illnesses. The AED 150,000 to 250,000 average coverage provided by most health insurance is insufficient to treat most serious illnesses. For example, the real cost of chemotherapy sessions for breast cancer is over AED 384,000."

Jopp added: "We are delighted to announce the launch of YourCare, a simple, digital and cost-effective critical illness solution" explains Walter Jopp. "This product addresses a gap in the market for customers in the UAE, especially Millennials, who are concerned about the extent of their health insurance and are particularly anxious about how they would get treatment in the event of a serious illness such as cancer."

"We are proud of the innovative approach we have taken: we started with customer insight and the shape of YourCare was directly driven by detailed discussions with our Z-One community."

