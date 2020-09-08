UK gov't legal department head resigns over Brexit: reports

Jonathan Jones, head of the UK Government legal department, has tendered his resignation over suggestions Boris Johnson is attempting to renege on elements of the negotiated Brexit deal pertaining to Northern Ireland, the FT has reported.

Two Whitehall officials "with knowledge of the situation" told the FT that Jones was "very unhappy" with the decision to overwrite parts of the Northern Ireland protocol and his departure was due to an argument with Number 10 regarding this issue.

His departure marks the sixth senior civil servant to quit in 2020 as tensions rise between Whitehall's most senior officials, with cabinet secretary Mark Sedwill, Simon McDonald from the Foreign Office, Philip Rutnam from the Home Office, Richard Heaton from the Ministry of Justice and Jonathan Slater from the Department for Education, all exiting prior to Jones.

