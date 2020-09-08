HSBC names new CEO of private banking

HSBC has announced the appointment of Annabel Spring as CEO of its global private banking business.

Spring joined the global banking giant just last year as group head of customer and products for Wealth and Personal Banking, where she has responsible for HSBC's international personal banking products and its Premier and Jade global services.

Spring will head up the recently merged global private banking division.

As we operate in some of the fastest-growing wealth markets in the world, global private banking, a business with tremendous growth potential, is central to this ambition."

She previously served nine years at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, where her most recent title was group executive for wealth management.

Spring also held senior roles at Morgan Stanley, including global head of firm strategy and execution, based in New York, Hong Kong and Sydney.

HSBC also today appointed Taylan Turan as group head of customers, products and strategy for the WPB division.

Turan remains group head of strategy while also assuming Spring's former role.

Spring will report to Charlie Nunn, CEO of WPB, who said: "Annabel and Taylan will play an important role in accelerating the growth of our business as we continue to invest in our customer offering, technology and products."

"As we operate in some of the fastest-growing wealth markets in the world, global private banking, a business with tremendous growth potential, is central to this ambition."

Her appointment takes immediate effect and is based in London.

Subscribe to International Investment's free, twice-daily, newsletter