People moves: Neuberger Berman, Aegon AM, Tilney Smith & Williamson, Milestone Group, PineBridge Investments, Brooks Macdonald

Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman has appointed Kaveh Samie as executive chairman and head of Middle East and North Africa, effective immediately. Based in Dubai, Samie will oversee client coverage across the region.

Before joining Neuberger Berman, Kaveh spent almost 9 years at KKR, most recently as CEO and Head of Middle East, North Africa and New Markets. Previously he held senior roles at firms including HSBC and Citigroup, and has more than 30 years' experience in financial services in the region.

George Walker, chairman and CEO at Neuberger Berman, commented: "Since we opened our Dubai office in 2012, we have seen tremendous change in the Middle East regarding the way we partner with local clients, as well as opportunities for our investment franchise. With Kaveh's extensive experience and network, we hope to continue to broaden and deepen our client and investment dialogue."

Samie added: "Neuberger Berman has already established a strong business in the Middle East. I look forward to working with our global investment teams to further develop our service proposition to its fullest potential and broaden our presence in this ever changing and sophisticated market."



Aegon Asset Management

Aegon Asset Management has appointed Mary Kerrigan to its UK board as a non-executive director.

Kerrigan brings a wealth of expertise to AAM UK, having held both senior management positions and non-executive directorships with a number of prestigious financial services companies. These include Partner and Senior Investment Consultant at Willis Towers Watson, where she advised large UK and international institutional investors on risk management, asset allocation and investment management strategy.

Kerrigan replaces Arnab Banerji, as he completes nine years as a non-executive board member.

David Watson, chair of the board said: "We are very pleased to welcome Mary to the Board and the expertise and enthusiasm she brings. She joins us at an exciting time for the business and I am certain she will make a valuable contribution to our continued success."

"I would also like to thank Arnab for his guidance and support over the last nine years shepherding our business from strength to strength, and wish him the best for the future."



Tilney Smith & Williamson

Tilney Smith & Williamson has appointed Mayank Prakash as chief technology officer and a member of the group executive committee. Tilney Smith & Williamson is a market-leading UK wealth management and professional services group, created by the merger of Tilney and Smith & Williamson on 1 September 2020.

He will join Tilney Smith & Williamson from Centrica where he has served as chief consumer digital and information officer and led teams to deliver customer experience improvements leading to increase in digital interaction across 14 brands.



Chris Woodhouse, group chief executive, said: "Mayank will bring a huge amount of experience to the senior team and we are delighted to welcome such a high-calibre technology and operations leader to the business. [He] will have a key role to play ensuring a successful integration of the two businesses and driving new digital development and innovation to continually improve the services we provide to clients."

Prakash added: "This is a really exciting time to be joining the business. The merger of Tilney and Smith & Williamson is a transformational combination which will create a truly unique business able to support clients with a wide range of services to facilitate the management of their personal wealth and their business interests."





Milestone Group

Milestone Group, a global investment fintech firm, today announced the appointment of Marian Azer as managing director for Asia-Pacific, based in Sydney.

Reporting to London based CEO Paul Roberts, Azer will have overall responsibility for market engagement, client success and go-to-market strategy across APAC, with particular emphasis on the Australian and New Zealand markets.

Azer joins Milestone Group with extensive experience in financial services across a range of relevant and complimentary disciplines, including roles focused on investment consulting, superannuation, fund management and investment operations. Most recently, Marian held the position of Managing Director, at RBC Investor & Treasury Services, with responsibility for the APAC and Global Middle Office Product functions, as well as Chief Operating Officer, Global Client Coverage for Australia.

Roberts commented, "We've created this role as a key element of our refreshed global strategy, which puts additional weight and attention on the APAC markets, with Australia and New Zealand being a focus. As an Australian-headquartered company, Milestone Group has put significant energy into becoming a recognised global player, innovator and category leader in key disciplines."

Roberts added, "Globally, we are focused on how organisations think about what they need from technology in a changing world. Marian's background, expertise and collaborative approach will serve to strengthen our value and presence, and we are excited to have her as part of our management team."

PineBridge Investments

PineBridge Investments, a global asset manager focused on active, high conviction investing, today announced the appointment of Brian McCarthy as chief risk officer, Europe.

McCarthy joins PineBridge Investments Ireland and will oversee all aspects of risk management in Europe. In his role McCarthy will ensure the effective operation of PineBridge's risk management infrastructure, covering PineBridge Funds (UCITS and AIFs, across fixed income, equities, multi-asset and private market/alternatives), as well as oversight of the firm's operational risk management.

McCarthy is based in PineBridge's Dublin office, and will report to Tracie Ahern, chief financial officer and chief risk officer.

Klaus Schuster, CEO Europe, said: "As an organisation dedicated to maintaining industry-leading risk management practices, I am delighted to welcome a professional of Brian's calibre to PineBridge. I look forward to working with Brian to continue to deliver the high standards that our clients expect."

Brooks Macdonald

Brooks Macdonald has promoted Ben Palmer to head up its Responsible Investment Service (RIS) in recognition of the growing importance of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors to investors.

This announcement coincides with the company's new Suitability Discussion Guide for advisers in response to the increased demand for ESG investing and making its RIS offering available to International advisers, trustees and clients for the first time.

The Suitability Discussion Guide is designed to enable advisers to easily identify strategies that match their clients' responsible investment preferences, providing them with an opportunity to seek the healthy returns that ESG and other responsible focused funds have been generating.

In his new role, Palmer will lead and develop Brooks Macdonald's commitment to responsible investment, with a focus on the firm's sustainable and long-term contribution to the sector, including the influence of wider business and societal trends in ESG."

Palmer said: "We've already recognised that the pandemic has not diverted investors from responsible investing - if anything, it's accelerated our ‘social' awareness and we know we have a key role to play in helping advisers identify and provide suitable solutions for a growing number of clients."

Caroline Connellan, CEO added: "We are delighted to appoint Ben Palmer as head of responsible investment and to lead the charge in the ESG and sustainability field. This is an exciting time for the business given the growth in the UK market for ESG and responsible investment."

