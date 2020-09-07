Voting now open for the II Awards 2020
Voting is now open in five categories in the International Investment Awards 2020.
There are five awards for which winners are determined by a mix of a judging panel and votes by II readers. The voting is taking place before next month's virtual ceremony, which will be on 8 October.
To cast your vote in the five awards simply click on the categories linked below:
- Personality of the Year
- Woman of the Year
- Emerging Talent of the Year
- Excellence in Client Service (Advisers) sponsored by Hansard
- Excellence in Client Service (Industry)
Shortlisted entries for the other categories will be notified directly in the coming weeks ahead of the event on 8 October.
More on Events
Back to Top