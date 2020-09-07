Aegon Asset Management announces brand relaunch

Aegon Asset Management has completed the final step in its move to become a truly global asset management business with a brand refresh, which sees it introduce a new strapline of ‘Beyond Borders' as well as launching a global website.

The refresh, which will also see the retirement of the Kames Capital and TKP Investments brands, marks the last step of its global transformation, which saw it bring together its regional businesses under the single operating structure in February this year. At the same time, it also created four global investment platforms; Fixed Income, Real Assets, Equities and Multi-Asset & Solutions.

By combining its regional investment teams into these global platforms, it allows Aegon AM to bring the breadth and depth of its global investment research and expertise to its clients across the world, while maintaining local customer focus and servicing.

Aegon AM currently manages €364bn ($408bn) for clients worldwide, employing over 1,200 people in 17 locations. Its new strapline, investing ‘Beyond Borders', aims to convey this global reach and how it is a truly active global investor, able to think and act across traditional borders.

As a single global brand Aegon AM can build awareness of its capabilities and focus on fulfilling its potential as a global investment business. The retirement of Kames Capital and TKP Investments on September 7, 2020, will see its investment range name change with the pre-fix 'Kames' replaced with 'Aegon'.

Although the TKP Investment brand will disappear, Aegon AM remains fully committed to its fiduciary solutions and multi-manager business. Neither of the brand name changes will impact the firm's investment processes or the management of client portfolios or funds.

Bas NieuweWeme, CEO at Aegon Asset Management said: "Our new brand proposition, investing ‘Beyond Borders', reflects the global business we are today; advancing beyond borders, expanding our knowledge and leveraging our strategies for our client base.

"We believe we stand out for our global research and asset-class expertise, pursuit of consistent and long term outperformance, and focus on providing excellence in servicing the unique needs of our clients locally. Indeed, within each of our four investment platforms we will continue to offer a distinct product suite.

"We will continue focusing on being a responsible investor in the communities we are living in. By leveraging our well-resourced, dedicated responsible investing team, we aim to increase the number of ESG, sustainable and impact strategies to help meet the increasing demand of our clients."

Aegon AM continues to invest in its global asset management business and recently expanded its team with three senior global hires; Russ Morrison as Global CIO Fixed Income, Stephen Dougherty as Global Head of Product and Anne Coupe as Global Head of Consultant Relations & Financial Institutions.

As part of the refresh, a new global website at www.aegonam.com has launched, bringing together Aegon Asset Management's global investment capabilities on a single site.

