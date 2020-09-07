People moves: HSBC Life expands Singapore leadership team

HSBC Life Singapore today announced the appointment of two executives to its management team, namely Philip Pang as chief investment officer and How Chee Koon as chief product officer.

HSBC Singapore said the appointments will further support the growth of HSBC's insurance business in Singapore as it continues to ramp up its manufacturing and distribution activities locally.

Carlos Vazquez, CEO, HSBC Life Singapore, shared: "As part of the WPB business, there are immense opportunities for us to deepen our market share and grow the business in Singapore and regionally."

Our close collaboration with the retail and private banking units as well as HSBC's asset management arm will allow us to develop more innovative solutions that will address the protection and retirement planning needs of our customers from across the wealth continuum."

"Philip and Chee Koon both being seasoned experts in their respective areas will be well placed to help us continue driving our growth initiatives by improving on customer's investment returns and experience."

Philip Pang is responsible for developing, executing and overseeing the investment strategy of HSBC Life Singapore. In particular, Pang will work closely with various internal and HSBC Group stakeholders to develop, amongst others, new asset classes and derivatives solutions to deliver sustainable long term return for policyholders and shareholders.

Pang has over 15 years of experience in the insurance and investment sectors. He spent the last 8 years at Prudential Singapore and NTUC Income Singapore, both as head of investment, overseeing asset allocation, external fund manager selection and monitoring, portfolio implementation and oversight, investment processes and governance, and the product management of ILP funds.

Pang has previously worked at HSBC Global Asset Management in Hong Kong and Singapore, where he was responsible for providing investment solutions to the insurance business and other institutional clients.

Pang was appointed on 1 June and holds a degree in Actuarial Studies from Macquarie University, Australia. He is also a qualified actuary with the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, UK.

As chief product officer, How Chee Koon is responsible for the strategic implementation and execution of new product developments and the management of HSBC Life Singapore's product suite. In addition, How has oversight on the delivery and marketing of customer-centric propositions and solutions that meet customers' protection, education, retirement, legacy and saving needs.

How Chee Koon has almost 15 years of life insurance experience across key areas, including product development, actuarial pricing & valuation, data analytics, distribution and marketing. How was most recently head of consumer marketing at AIA Singapore, where he successfully rolled out several customer- and distributor-centric initiatives to grow the business.

