Shepherd and Wedderburn sets up repatriation advice arm

Shepherd and Wedderburn has announced it is setting up a dedicated international families advice arm to cater to overseas clients planning to relocate to the UK.

The Scottish law firm said several factors had led to soaring demand from overseas, including Brexit, the covid-19 pandemic and British Nationals Overseas in Hong Kong following China's introduction of the national security law.

Gillian Campbell, partner in the firm's private client team, and Jacqueline Moore, head of immigration will oversea the new service.

The multitude and complexity of legal considerations accompanying a move to a new country can seem overwhelming."

Campbell commented: "The multitude and complexity of legal considerations accompanying a move to a new country can seem overwhelming. The international families group supports clients and their families at every turn to ease the burden during what can be a challenging time."

"The in-depth expertise and range of relevant specialisms offered by the group provides clients with a single port of call for all their legal needs throughout the relocation process. Whether it is advising on succession and tax planning requirements, visa and passport matters, property needs, or employment and business-related issues, the international families group allows clients to begin a new chapter of their lives with confidence and peace of mind."

Moore added: "We have seen a significant increase in interest from international families looking to relocate to Scotland and the wider UK."

"We have seen a significant increase in interest from international families looking to relocate to Scotland and the wider UK. The UK government's new Hong Kong British National (Overseas) visa and the covid-19 pandemic have prompted many people to take stock and reconsider where they want to build a life with their family."

Subscribe to International Investment's free, twice-daily, newsletter