LEBC founder Jack McVitie dies

LEBC founder and chief executive Jack McVitie has died following a short illness.

On Wednesday, LEBC said McVitie was undergoing medical treatment and had been advised by his doctors to take time off work to aid his recuperation. However, the company on Thursday announced he had passed away. An LEBC spokesperson said McVitie will be profoundly missed by all of his colleagues, clients and many friends in the sector.

McVitie founded the LEBC group in 2000. His main focus was overseeing the development of the business, incorporating technological developments that are informed by the client's needs and wishes.

Speaking on behalf of the LEBC board, LEBC Holdings chairman Oliver Bogue said: "I speak for everyone at LEBC when I say that we are all deeply saddened by Jack's death. Jack had guided LEBC with outstanding stewardship for the past 20 years and always acted in the very best interests of the group's clients and staff, indeed all stakeholders, putting them at the forefront of all that he did.

"When Jack and the founding team started LEBC, as long ago as 2000, it had but three branches and a staff of 24; he spearheaded LEBC's growth, which has seen the business become one of the largest independently owned national IFAs. Jack McVitie will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him, and our thoughts are with his family through this sad time."

In addition, an LEBC spokesperson said: "Jack was unique and held in the highest regard by competitors, clients and colleagues alike. We will continue to build on his legacy to make financial advice accessible to all, and to ensure LEBC Group remains at the forefront of innovation in financial advice."

The board has sent their deepest sympathies to his family and would ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

