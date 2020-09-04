Canada Life Investments rebrands as Canada Life Asset Management

Canada Life Investments is rebranding as Canada Life Asset Management becoming part of a company-wide brand reimagining of its services and operations.

In line with Canada Life's goal to be ‘refreshingly different' the rebrand will position Canada Life Asset Management as the natural choice for long-term investors, a role it has fulfilled for over 100 years. The asset manager will continue to manage its £40bn* in fixed income, equities, UK property and oversee its suite of multi-asset funds.



The changes are starting with a refreshed brand look and feel, providing the opportunity to communicate in a new, clearer and simpler way. The new website will provide a tailored investor journey for advisers, institutional investors, DFMs and real estate borrowers, by directing users straight to the products and information relevant to them. The new website can be found at www.canadalifeassetmanagement.co.uk

David Marchant, chief investment officer at Canada Life Asset Management comments on the rebrand: "Over the last 100 years, Canada Life has proven itself as an asset manager that is committed to the long-term needs of our investors. The strength of our global heritage means we have the highest standards of financial strength and stability."

Over the last 100 years, Canada Life has proven itself as an asset manager that is committed to the long-term needs of our investors."

"Our straightforward and clear approach to asset management supports our decision to rename as Canada Life Asset Management. This commitment to our clients has made us the asset manager of choice amongst those who value transparent, robust fund management."

Subscribe to International Investment's free, twice-daily, newsletter