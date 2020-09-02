AXA IM launches first multi-asset impact fund

AXA Investment Managers, the Paris-based international fund house, has launched its first multi-asset impact fund.

The fund, part of AXA's sustainable investing range, invests in securities which demonstrate a positive social and environmental impact while aiming to generate performance based on strong convictions and "flexible approach to navigating the changing macroeconomic environment".

AXA said the fund had been awarded the French Socially Responsible Investment (SRI) label.

The objective of the fund is to be good for the people and good for the planet."

Fund managers will be allowed to invest up to 100% in debt securities, including inflation-linked, green, social and sustainable bonds, as well as up to 75% in equities.

Serge Pizem, head of multi-asset at AXA IM, said: "From both investors and companies, there is an undoubtable rising of awareness of the challenges facing society today from all areas of the ESG spectrum."

"The Multi Asset Optimal Impact fund focuses on finding businesses that are committed to create positive and measurable impacts on our society, in line with our impact investing approach."

Pizem added: "By integrating positive ESG criteria, and excluding certain assets, the impact investing element of the fund covers a broad range of complex social and environmental objectives that aim to build a better future, while our multi-asset approach gives us the ability to adapt allocation to the evolution of financial markets.

"In a nutshell, the objective of the fund is to be good for the people and good for the planet."

The fund is registered and available to professional and retail investors in western Europe, incuding Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the UK.

5% of its management fees will be donated to charities.

Subscribe to International Investment's free, twice-daily, newsletter