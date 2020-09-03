Quilter Int'l launches product for British expats in France

Quilter International has announced it is launching its new French Executive Portfolio.

The French Executive Portfolio is described as a "tax efficient life assurance product for wealth planning" and is available to customers who have at least €75,000 to invest.

The type of product is known as "Assurance- Vie" in France and is the number one savings vehicle there due to its efficiency.

An estimated one in three French residents own a life assurance product and there are approximately 150,000 UK expats living in France."

It is a single premium, whole of life policy and can be applied for by individual or joint applicants and has a death benefit of 101% of the value of the bond.

The product is aimed at the English-speaking expat market in France.

Peter Kenny, CEO, Quilter International said: "After listening to our European adviser community, we realised there was widespread demand for a French compliant product for English-speaking expats in the country."

Kenny added: "The product enables customers to access a wide range of investment opportunities and is portable suiting internationally mobile expats. Similarly, clients benefit from simple tax reporting, improved intergenerational wealth planning options and tax efficiencies."

