Zurich rolls out digital offering and announces new leadership team

Zurich Insurance Group has announced it is ramping up the transformation of its global business to meet the rapidly changing needs of consumers. The Swiss global insurer has also announced a series of changes to its senior leadership team.

Zurich said it is launching a new unit to "expand digital services worldwide and create a more intimate connection with its customers and partners."

The Global Business Platforms unit is to be headed by current APAC CEO Jack Howell as of 1 January 2021. Over the last four years, Howell has expanded and transformed the business in APAC and advanced group innovation by focusing on customer needs. He has demonstrated vision and the ability to translate this into innovative services.

As lifestyles change globally, consumers seek personalized, convenient and transparent interactions."

Ericson Chan will spearhead the planning, development and operation of the technology functions and online ecosystems as the newly appointed group chief information and digital officer. Chan is currently CEO of Ping An Technology.

Group CEO Mario Greco said: "This is a groundbreaking step in reaching our goal of becoming our customers' preferred insurer. As lifestyles change globally, consumers seek personalized, convenient and transparent interactions. Zurich continues to launch innovative offerings to meet the demands of our customers and partners for a fully digital and streamlined experience."

"Beyond the younger generations who have long valued the convenience of online services, demand has broadened significantly in recent months throughout our customer base."

"Jack has significant experience in insurance and is skilled at launching innovative products and services, and Ericson brings a passion for fintech and using emerging technology to deliver what people want. This is the perfect combination to bring extra momentum to our customer-led strategy."

People moves

Zurich also announced today a number of appointments to its senior management.

To support the execution of a group-wide transformation, Zurich has appointed Kathleen Savio, currently CEO North America, to the newly created role of group chief transformation officer, starting 1 January.

Kristof Terryn will succeed Savio as CEO North America. He joined the Group in 2004 and became Group Chief Operating Officer (COO) in 2016 following roles including head of Global Life and General Insurance. As COO, Terryn streamlined the Group's operations by reducing complexity and risk, enhanced network stability and quality, facilitated the integration of new technologies and drove an industry-leading simplification programme.

Tulsi Naidu will take over as CEO APAC. She has been Zurich's CEO in the UK since 2016. As UK CEO, Naidu has reshaped and simplified the business, improved technical and digital capabilities and strengthened the team, resulting in Zurich's UK business returning to strong growth with improved profitability and high customer, distributor and employee satisfaction.

And Laurence Maurice joins Zurich as CEO for Latin America. Maurice has extensive experience in the industry, including seven years as chief financial officer of a leading European insurer's Brazilian and South American operations and most recently as the company's CEO Spain and Southern Europe.

