Tilney Smith & Williamson appoints John Bunch as chief commercial director

Tilney Smith & Williamson, the newly merged UK wealth management and professional services group, has announced the appointment of John Bunch as chief commercial director, Financial Services.

In this new role, Bunch will be a member of the Group Executive Committee and will report to Chris Woodhouse, group CEO.

He was formerly chief operating officer and executive vice-president of Edelman Financial Engines where he led the successful integration of the high-tech financial advice business model of Financial Engines with the high-touch adviser network of Edelman Financial Services.

The recently completed merger of two well-established firms has created a formidable UK financial services business with an unrivalled proposition in the UK."

Before its acquisition by Edelman Financial Engines, John was CEO of The Mutual Fund Store.



During his career in the US Bunch was also President Client Services for TD Ameritrade where he was responsible for overseeing the retail client experience, including the branch network, investor services, guidance solutions teams and the investor education businesses. Bunch was also executive vice-president at TD Waterhouse, responsible for the Adviser network and Divisional Senior Vice President at Charles Schwab & Co. where he was responsible for over 100 of their private client branches.



In his new role at Tilney Smith & Williamson, John will lead the client facing practionners, including over 290 Investment Managers and 265 Financial Planners. He will have responsibility for revenue and profitability across the financial services business, as well as client service outcomes and experience. He will be accountable for client facing new business development, local marketing initiatives across the regions and the pricing framework for the financial services business.



Chris Woodhouse, group chief executive of Tilney Smith & Williamson, commented: "I am delighted to welcome John to Tilney Smith & Williamson in this newly created role. John is a highly experienced financial services leader with an impressive track record of bringing businesses together and motivating teams of professionals to deliver a great service for clients and achieve commercial success."

Bunch added: "I am really excited to be joining Tilney Smith & Williamson at this pivotal moment. The recently completed merger of two well-established firms has created a formidable UK financial services business with an unrivalled proposition in the UK. I believe the growth opportunities for Tilney Smith & Williamson are superb."

Subscribe to International Investment's free, twice-daily, newsletter