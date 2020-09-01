People moves: BIL Suisse appoints boosts senior team

BIL Suisse, the Banque Internationale à Luxembourg subsidiary in Switzerland, has announced new appointments to its senior management team which the group says will position it well for the next growth phase of its international Wealth Management and Corporate banking activities.

Michiel Haasbroek (pictured on the right) was appointed chief risk officer with effect from 17 August. He joined ABN AMRO/Fortis in 2007 as an operational risk manager in the Netherlands, quickly taking on more responsibilities in risk management, first in Hong Kong, then in Shanghai. Prior to joining BIL Suisse, he was chief risk officer for Greater China and the alternate chief executive for ABN AMRO's Hong Kong branch.

Rémy Savoya was appointed head of corporate and institutional banking with effect from 1 September. Savoya is an experienced investment banker with a background in capital advisory and structured finance at Lehman Brothers and Barclays Capital. Before joining BIL, he was managing director at Kepler Cheuvreux in Geneva, in charge of developing the company's activities in debt advisory, equity-linked and debt capital markets.

While it is serving clients from many different geographies, the Bank recently strengthened its capabilities to serve Chinese companies, entrepreneurs and their families. In September 2019, the Bank opened a Representative Office in Beijing and last February, BIL acquired 100% of Sino Suisse Financial Group Limited, an external wealth management firm based in Hong Kong.

Over the past year, BIL Suisse has also strengthened its salesforce by recruiting additional experts, allowing it to expand its service offering to better serve the needs of entrepreneurs looking to develop their business.

Hans-Peter Borgh, CEO of BIL Suisse commented: "We have an ambitious international growth plan focusing on entrepreneurs and priority markets such as China. We will expand our services in corporate advisory and structured finance and we are confident that Michiel Haasbroek and Rémy Savoya, thanks to their solid international experience and extensive technical skillset, will contribute to the success of our plan."

