Isle of Man's Boston family office acquires IQE

Boston Multi Family Office, an Isle of Man-based wealth manager, has announced its acquisition of IQE, a fiduciary services firm.

IQE specialises in trusts and family office services via its offices in the Isle of Man, Channel Islands, Britain, Ireland, Malta and the British Virgin Islands (BVI).

The merger will involve IQE's UK-based employees relocating to Douglas, Isle of Man.

Katherine Ellis, chief executive of Boston MFO, said: "It was clear that Boston and IQE shared very similar values and that the businesses were a very good strategic fit that would help drive our plans for the future."

"As well as strengthening our expertise and broadening our client base, the acquisition will also enable us to offer additional services such as sponsoring securities for The International Stock Exchange."

