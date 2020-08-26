KBI Global Investors awarded ESG A+ rating for 4th year

Institutional asset manager KBI Global Investors has announced that the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) has awarded an A+ rating (its highest rating), across all three assessed modules relevant to the firm's overall approach to Responsible Investment and the management of equities, this for a fourth consecutive year.

The company said that less than 9% of all managers worldwide have achieved this feat.

PRI is supported by the United Nations and is the leading proponent of responsible investment.

The Dublin-based manager said it has achieved:

an A+ rating for the ‘Listed Equity - Incorporation' module, which examines how the firm incorporates ESG criteria into its investment processes. (This compares to the median competitor rating of ‘A', one grade below the rating awarded to KBIGI);

an A+ rating for ‘Strategy & Governance' of Responsible Investing within the firm, (which compares with a median competitor score of ‘A', one grade below KBIGI's A+ rating);

an A+ rating for ‘Listed Equity - Active Ownership', which examines how the firm employs Responsible Investing principles in its proxy voting and engagement activity. (This compares to the median competitor rating of ‘B').

KBI Global Investors boasts a long-standing commitment to Responsible Investing, dating back to the early 1980s, and has been a signatory of the PRI for many years. Today the PRI has over 3,000 signatories (Asset Owners and Asset Managers), with combined assets owned and under management of more than $100trn.

The PRI commitment

Each year, every signatory to the Principles must tender a submission to the PRI, incorporating a detailed account of the firm's Responsible Investing activities. This is a public document, available from the PRI. In turn, the PRI conducts a detailed Assessment of all submissions, and awards a rating against various aspects of Responsible Investing activity.

Eoin Fahy, head of responsible investing at KBI Global Investors said: "As the importance of ESG and Responsible Investing becomes ever clearer in the marketplace, many investment managers are moving to strengthen their commitment in this area."

"As a result, many investors are finding it difficult to identify which managers have a real and longstanding commitment to Responsible Investing, and which are simply following the herd."

Subscribe to International Investment's free, twice-daily, newsletter