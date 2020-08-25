Jupiter expands Latin America and US offshore distribution team

Jupiter Asset Management today announced two London-based appointments to its Latin American and US offshore distribution team, following the completion of its acquisition of Merian Global Investors on 1 July.

Susana Garcia, previously head of Iberian sales at Merian, joins the team as director of sales, LatAm/Iberia. Susana will focus on the Uruguayan and Argentinian retail markets, in addition to supporting her existing client base in Iberia. Additionally, Andrea Gerardi joins as senior sales executive, assisting clients across the entire region. Susana and Andrea will both report to William Lopez, the head of Latin America and US offshore. As a result of these appointments, the in-house team has doubled in size to four members.

In addition to strengthening the in-house team, Jupiter intends to leverage Merian's relationship with external distribution agency, the AMCS Group in supporting distribution in the US offshore market. The expanded relationship with the AMCS Group in the US offshore space will extend Jupiter's distribution model, already in place in the Latin America region.

A front-line approach supported by local distribution partners."

AIVA will continue to support Jupiter's business development in the LatAm retail market, while Compass Group will continue to support institutional investors.

Described by the firm as "a front-line approach supported by local distribution partners," Jupiter's distribution strategy combines the expertise and oversight of an in-house team with the specialist local knowledge of on-the-ground distribution partners.

William Lopez, head of Latin America and US offshore, commented: "I'm thrilled to welcome two highly experienced professionals, Susana and Andrea, to Jupiter and I look forward to working with them, and our specialist distribution partners, AIVA, AMCS and Compass Group, as we grow our presence in the region."

"With a newly expanded product range and team, I am confident that we can offer superior service to our clients and continue to build our assets."

