FSA Seychelles and CISI form partnership to 'raise financial services standards'

The Financial Services Authority (FSA) of the Seychelles and the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) have signed an MoU committing to work together to enhance and promote professionalism and professional standards in the capital market sector of the Seychelles.

The CISI's International Introduction to Securities & Investment qualification will become a core requirement for securities market practitioners as the FSA set an international benchmark for their licensed professionals. Candidates studying for CISI certification will automatically be eligible for student membership of the CISI, and those who achieve the full stipulated qualifications will be eligible for CISI Associate level membership.

CISI membership incorporates access to the full range of CISI member benefits. These include over 500 videos on the CISI TV channel, over 190 e-learning modules or Professional Refreshers to update sector knowledge, 1,300 articles in its member magazine the Review and opportunities to attend virtual CPD events.

This partnership will support the growth of financial services in the Seychelles and enable market participants to become qualified and to succeed in the fast paced, ever evolving world of global financial services."

Candidates will soon be able to sit the CISI exams using Computer Based Testing (CBT) at the FSA, Seychelles, or using remote invigilation.

Kevin Moore, Chartered FCSI, CISI global business development director, said: "We are delighted to be working with the FSA and the CISI now has recognition in 63 jurisdictions globally - this make our qualifications truly portable for professionals and a recognised benchmark."

He added: "This partnership will support the growth of financial services in the Seychelles and enable market participants to become qualified and to succeed in the fast paced, ever evolving world of global financial services."

Steve Fanny, CEO of the FSA, stated that "The FSA remains committed in its quest to maintain a high level of service standard and compliance within the field of financial services in the industry, hence why much effort has been contributed towards setting the foundation needed and support to ensure that the professionals within the industry have ready access to an array of development trainings and professional qualifications."

"The efficacy in the services of our industry hinges greatly on knowledge and experiences of our local professionals which will in turn translate in consistent adherence to requirements of International Standards and Regulations"

Subscribe to International Investment's free, twice-daily, newsletter