Intertrust Group launches Cayman-based legal firm

Intertrust Group has announced it will create a new global offshore law firm, Intertrust Law.

The new arm, a Cayman partnership, will be based in the Cayman Islands, and will be managed separately from Intertrust Group.

In a statement Intertrust said the move represents "a landmark moment" in the company's 68-year history. Intertrust acquired the management services arm of Walkers, an offshore law firm, in 2012.

Intertrust Law will specialise in providing Cayman Islands legal advice covering the practice areas of investment funds, corporate and fund finance, structured finance, litigation and private clients with business development teams based globally.

The expansion into legal advice would also further strengthen Intertrust's market position in this key region.

Ian Gobin, who will be managing the entity, said: "We have seized the opportunity to build the next generation of Cayman law firm from the ground up, utilising the latest technology and client experience from day one, unrestricted by legacy."

Stephanie Miller, chief executive of Intertrust, said: "Adding legal advice to our service portfolio further strengthens our position in this strategically important market."

"We have already built a leading market position in this region and, with Intertrust Law, we can now offer an even more holistic solution to our clients to help them invest, grow and thrive."

James Ferguson, head of Americas at Intertrust Group, said: "We always strive to meet the evolving needs of our clients and there is clear demand for a service provider who can combine legal advice in all the major fund jurisdictions around the world with the specialist suite of complementary services offered by our fiduciary and fund services teams."

Intertrust Group has offices in more than 30 countries.

