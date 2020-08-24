Julius Baer partners with Chinese wealth management academy

Julius Baer, the Swiss private bank, has announced a new partnership with Beijing International Wealth Management Institute to train and educate wealth managers in China.

The training partnership will seek to combine the Julius Baer's wealth management expertise with the Beijing institute's academic research.

The institute was established by Beijing municipal government and Tongzhou district government.

Commenting on the partnerhsip, Jimmy Lee, Julius Baer head of Asia-Pacific, said: "China is a key market for Julius Baer and we are honoured to be able to contribute to the ongoing development of the private wealth management industry through this partnership."

Shan Li, chairman of the board at Beijing International Wealth Management Institute, said: "The strategic partnership between the Institute and Julius Baer will set a good example for the wealth management industry and wealth management education."

"I believe this synergy will promote the continuous evolution of China's wealth management industry towards internationalisation and specialisation," he added

Earlier this year, HSBC announced it was hiring up to 3,000 wealth managers in China, following the opening up of China's financial services market.

