HSBC Global AM launches Asia-Pacific UCITS fund

HSBC Global Asset Management has announced the launch of the HSBC Asia Pacific ex Japan Sustainable Equity UCITS ETF.

Designed to complement our existing range of sustainable equity ETFs, HSBC Global AM said the new ETF was listed on the London Stock Exchange today and further listings are planned across key markets in Europe.

Designed to offer a cost-efficient solution to invest in Asia Pacific equities, the HSBC Asia Pacific ex Japan Sustainable Equity UCITS ETF takes a step beyond traditional sustainable ETF products by tracking the customised FTSE Asia Pacific ex Japan ESG Low Carbon Emissions Select Index, which integrates ESG, carbon emissions and fossil fuel reserves considerations.

The fund aims to replicate the performance of the index while minimising the tracking error.

Carmen Gonzalez-Calatayud, head of ETF capability at HSBC Global Asset Management, commented: "Our new Asia-focused sustainable ETF complements our existing range which aims to provide investors with core, sustainable building blocks for their portfolios."

"The launch underpins our commitment to connecting investors with global opportunities and supporting the ongoing transition to a more sustainable economy and society."

