People moves: Aegon Asset Management appoints global head of product

Aegon Asset Management has appointed Stephen Dougherty as global head of product.

Based in Chicago, Dougherty will manage a global team currently comprising 11 employees and report into Global Head of Client Group, Chris Thompson.

Dougherty has over 25 years' experience in investment management. He joins AAM from Voya Investment Management where he worked from 2007.

His expertise will also ensure that our existing product set remains competitive and exceeds the demands of our clients and prospects.’

As managing director, head of structured assets and alternatives, Dougherty led the product development, launch and ongoing support of the firm's alternative offerings from 2010. Previously, Dougherty was vice-president, Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities Group at JP Morgan.

He has also held senior roles at OnExchange, Société Générale, Citibank and Bank of America.

As AAM's global head of product, Dougherty will provide leadership and management of the company's global product strategy for its' four investment platforms; fixed income, real assets, equities and multi-asset & solutions. His focus will be on the strategic management of the firm's global product set both in developing new propositions and ongoing management of its existing product range.

Dougherty's appointment is the latest in a raft of recent global appointments for the business including Anne Coupe as Global Head of Consultant Relations & Global Financial Institutions in July and Russ Morrison who joined as Global Chief Investment Officer for its Fixed Income Investment Platform in June.

Thompson said: ‘Stephen has a fantastic track record in developing new products and will have a vital role in driving new business. His expertise will also ensure that our existing product set remains competitive and exceeds the demands of our clients and prospects.'