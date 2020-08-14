MAS commits S$250m to boost innovation in Singapore's financial sector

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has announced a commitment of $250m in funding over the next three years under the enhanced Financial Sector Technology and Innovation Scheme (FSTI 2.0) in an effort to accelerate fintech and innovation-driven growth in the financial sector.

In an announcement yesterday, the Singaporean regulator said it will double the maximum funding quantum, from S$200,000 to S$400,000, under the Proof-of-Concept (POC) Grant, and will increase the maximum funding support from 50% to 70% of qualifying project cost.

The higher funding support will enable financial institutions and fintech firms to undertake larger-scale POC projects to experiment, develop and deploy innovative solutions, empowered by emerging technologies.

MAS also said it will co-fund existing innovation labs for new Singaporean hires to encourage the expansion of existing labs and groom Singaporean talent.

The regulator also said it is introducing a merit-based tiered funding mechanism will be introduced to replace the existing flat 50% funding support of qualifying project cost. A higher level of funding will be allocated to POC projects which demonstrate stronger merits.

Subscribe to International Investment's free, twice-daily, newsletter