People moves: Ogier announces six promotions in Jersey office

Ogier, the Jersey-based law firm, has announced six promotions in its Jersey legal, business services and corporate administration teams this month.

Victoria Grogan has become head of Wills and Probate and Tatiana Collins, a highly-skilled investment funds and regulatory lawyer, and Shaun Maloney, an expert in contentious trust matters, have both become managing associates.

In business services, Christian Spurr has been appointed head of Information Security and Risk Management and Kerry le Lievre has become a senior administrator in the risk and compliance team. Francesca le Breuilly has also become an administrator for Ogier Global.

Jersey practice partner Raulin Amy said: "Ogier's success depends on the commitment and talent of the individuals who make up our team and their ability to progress and develop in their roles. These promotions, across all areas of our business, are a well-deserved recognition of their hard work."

Grogan's work on lasting powers of attorneys, together with her expertise in wills and probate have secured her an excellent reputation with local and international clients and her colleagues in the local legal service team. She has particular expertise in the administration of high net worth and multi-jurisdictional local and foreign domiciled estates as well as complex succession planning and will drafting with a range of clients.

Collins has a broad practice which includes the establishment, management, re-structuring and liquidation of funds and corporate structures as well as related regulatory issues. A talented technical lawyer, she is well regarded by colleagues and clients.

Maloney relocated from Ogier's Cayman office last year, joining the Jersey Disputes Resolution team and has excellent knowledge and experience across all key practice areas. Shaun was identified as a Rising Star in the Legal 500 Caribbean 2020 and client feedback in the Citywealth Leaders List describes him as "an exceptional lawyer… his technical knowledge is really first-rate."

Spurr is a member of Ogier's risk teams. Ogier described him has been instrumental in the development of the company's resilient and cutting edge information security and data management framework.

Le Lievre joined Ogier in November 2018 and has recently completed her ICA Advanced Certificate in Anti-Money Laundering. She is a committed team member and role model for others in the team.

Le Breuilly joined Ogier Global a year ago and has become a valued member of the Corporate Services team.

