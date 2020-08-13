People moves: Jean-Christophe Gerard appointed CEO of Barclays Private Bank

Barclays has confirmed the appointment of Jean-Christophe Gerard as CEO of Barclays Private Bank with immediate effect.

Gerard joined Barclays in 2017, initially heading up Investments for Barclays Private Bank and has almost 30 years' of experience in private banking, asset management and investment banking. His previous roles also include Head of Private Bank Europe, Monaco and Switzerland, and CEO of Barclays Monaco.

Barclays Private Bank is well-established as a quality private bank and partner to UHNWIs and family offices looking for a full range of specialised services across international booking platforms. Gerard's appointment also follows a series of recent announcements that has seen the Private Bank strengthen it senior leadership team and expand its international footprint.

Last month it was announced that Effie Datson joined in the newly created role as Global Head of Family Office and Melanie Aimer as Global Head of Client Experience. While in June, Olivier Franceschelli was appointed Head of Private Banking in Monaco and Alan Werlau Head of Investments for Barclays Bank Ireland.

Barclays Private Bank has also recently been granted a Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services (FAIS) licence by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) in South Africa. As a result, Barclays bankers can now provide the full spectrum of advisory and discretionary products and services offered by Barclays Private Bank while also serving the wider banking needs of African clients seeking global and offshore solutions.

Ashok Vaswani, CEO, Consumer Banking and Payments, commented: "With a long and successful career in private banking and financial markets Jean-Christophe is brilliantly placed to lead the Private Bank as we focus on supporting our clients and our next of phase of growth."

Jean-Christophe Gerard, CEO of Barclays Private Bank, added: "I am very much looking forward to leading Barclays Private Bank as we accelerate our growth as the quality private bank and partner of choice to Global UHNWIs and Family Offices looking for a full range of specialised services across international booking platforms."

"With a strong track-record of investment performance alongside providing a connection to Barclays' leading Investment Bank and Corporate Bank, Barclays Private Bank is perfectly placed to serve our clients with tailored banking, credit and investment solutions as they tackle the challenges of covid-19 and beyond."

The appointment is subject to regulatory approval.

