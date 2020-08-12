Duff & Phelps gains approval for alternative and UCITS fund manager status in Ireland

Duff & Phelps, a provider of governance, risk and transparency solutions, today announced that it has been authorised by the Central Bank of Ireland as an Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM) and UCITS management company in Ireland.

The Super ManCo will complement a range of existing services provided by Duff & Phelps and will offer a financially robust, independent and economically viable solution, including an independent risk function, to support ongoing management of regulated funds.

With the full scope of AIFMD and UCITS permissions, the Irish Super ManCo joins Luxembourg as the second hub in Duff & Phelps' European operations to offer a full portfolio of independent fund management and hosting services, a key advantage given their status as the two leading cross-border fund domiciles.

[This launch] is a timely addition given the current focus on governance and substance in Ireland."

The Irish Super ManCo presents what the firm described as "a favourable offering" to UK fund managers looking to distribute fund products into the EU post-Brexit or looking to add local substance to existing Irish fund products. ETFs and CCFs domiciled in Ireland provide some additional tax benefits for investors looking to access certain markets.

Duff & Phelps leverages local and international experts to assist clients around the world with the launch and maintenance of both UCITS and AIFs. The Super ManCo will provide fully-fledged, cost effective and flexible management company solutions, servicing all investment strategies for both established and startup asset managers. It will be managed by a highly experienced Irish team linked into a global network of service managers, asset managers and an extensive investor client base.

Welcoming the launch of the Super ManCo, Monique Melis, service line leader and global head of compliance and regulatory consulting at Duff & Phelps in London, said: "The launch of our Super ManCo in Ireland is a natural progression for Duff & Phelps, allowing us to provide a range of additional functions and services to our clients, and is a timely addition given the current focus on governance and substance in Ireland."

"In addition to our core Compliance and Regulatory functions, we can now offer a full complement of fund management tools such as investment management, risk management, compliance, distribution and capital management. As a company of 4,000 people, with offices in 25 locations around the world, we are uniquely placed to offer independent, local advice backed by global strength, expertise and independence."

