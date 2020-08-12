Carey Olsen launches new Bermuda corporate services offering

Carey Olsen has announced the launch of a new corporate service provider business, Carey Olsen Services Bermuda Limited, a member of the Carey Olsen Bermuda group of companies.

Carey Olsen Services Bermuda specialises in the complete range of corporate administration and compliance services, including the formation and incorporation of all Bermuda corporate entity types, the full suite of corporate secretarial services and provision of director services and registered office and meeting facilities.

The new offering is led by managing director Michael Frith, a Bermuda attorney who is also senior counsel in the corporate team of Carey Olsen, and chief governance and operations officer Susie Tindall. They are supported by a highly experienced team of corporate services specialists located in Bermuda as well as the global Carey Olsen group.

"The launch of Carey Olsen Services Bermuda is an exciting development. As advisers our aim is to be seen as an effective and trusted business partner by our clients, providing them with a highly personalised approach to corporate administration and compliance services based on their particular needs," said Frith.

"We have a fantastic corporate services team in place, and are looking to build on the excellent reputation that our law firm team has already firmly established in the Bermuda market. We are already seeing a great deal of interest from the firm's existing legal clients and from new entities looking to incorporate in Bermuda."

"We are fully integrated with the law firm business, and will be working in close collaboration with our exceptional Carey Olsen legal services colleagues in Bermuda and the 250 lawyers in the wider Carey Olsen global network."

Michael Hanson, managing partner of law firm Carey Olsen Bermuda, added: "The addition of a dedicated corporate services offering further demonstrates our commitment to Bermuda and underlines the great success we have enjoyed as a firm since our launch at the end of 2017."

"For our clients it also means we can now provide them with a full range of legal and corporate services. Similar to the law firm, the corporate services team will be focusing on the high end of the market and benchmarking its performance and service delivery to the larger onshore centres such as London and New York. We are very excited to be able to add further value to our clients with the same quality and responsiveness they are used to from the law firm."

