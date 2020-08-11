Record numbers renounce US citizenship

Record numbers of Americans are renouncing their US citizenship according to new numbers reported by a New York accountancy firm.

Bambridge Accountants said in a statement that that 5,816 people gave up US citizenship in the first half of 2020 — a giant 1,210% increase on the previous six months in which only 444 cases were recorded.

In the whole of 2019, a total of 2,072 US citizens renounced their citizenship. Every three months the US government publishes the names of those who have given up their citizenship.

"These are mainly people who already left the US and just decided they've had enough of everything," - Alistair Bambridge told news outlet CNN

The first two quarters of 2020 also rank as having the first and second highest numbers on record at 2,909 and 2,907 respectively, with the impact of controversial policies introduced by current US president Donald Trump cited as a key factor.