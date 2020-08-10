Private bank C. Hoare bolsters Cambridge expansion with senior hire

C. Hoare & Co., the UK's oldest privately-owned bank, today announced that Hayley Layt has joined as a relationship manager in its Cambridge office, as part of its continued growth in the region.

The appointment follows the opening of C. Hoare & Co.'s Cambridge office in March 2019, the first office outside London in its 350-year history.

Layt joins C. Hoare & Co. from RBS where she spent over 15 years, most recently as a director of client management, leading a team of eight relationship managers. She has held a number of relationship management roles, working closely with SME customers in the East of England.

Layt has also held roles at Alliance & Leicester and started her career at HSBC.

Commenting on the appointment, Venetia Hoare said: "We are pleased by the progress made by our Cambridge office since opening, and the friendly reception we have received. This appointment will further support the growth of the office and we continue to be excited by the opportunities to expand our customer base and strengthen our relationship with existing customers in the area."

"Cambridge is a home for innovative and fast-growing businesses, and we believe our bespoke and personal relationship led approach resonates strongly with entrepreneurs. Equally our heritage and track record working with large agricultural businesses and estates is highly relevant in East Anglia."

