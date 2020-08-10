Apex secures ETF mandate for Tabula Investment

Apex Group, a global financial services provider based in London, has announced that it has secured a mandate to provide middle office solutions to Tabula Investment Management.

Apex said its ETF team will be providing specialist fixed income ETF provider Tabula with tailored middle office services as part of Apex's single-source solution.

This new partnership allows Tabula to benefit from Apex's extensive experience of servicing ETFs and best-in-class technologies to enhance its operating model, reduce risk and minimise costs. Tabula currently manages a range of six ETFs that target specific risk factors in fixed income, including corporate bond, corporate credit and alternative risk premia ETFs.

This announcement further demonstrates Apex's expertise in the ETF space and capabilities to support clients, whether they are new to ETFs or established managers such as Tabula seeking an improved service.

David Rhydderch, global head of financial solutions at Apex Group commented: "The growth of ETFs has transformed equity investing in the past two decades, and we are excited to be working with Tabula who are at the leading edge of fixed income ETFs, an area poised for further growth. Our dedicated ETF team will leverage their extensive experience to provide Tabula with the insight and services to help support its growth, whilst allowing for greater control of costs and risk."

Michael John Lytle, CEO at Tabula Investment Management added: "Following an extensive review, we have chosen to partner with Apex to provide Tabula with middle office services. Apex's robust approach, and use of best-in-class technology, delivers a platform upon which we can continue to develop unique solutions for fixed income ETF investors."

