People moves: HSBC Global AM appoints head of discretionary asset management

HSBC Global Asset Management has announced the appointment of Lane Prenevost as Global Head of Discretionary Asset Management and Head of UK Multi-Asset.

Prenevost will report to Jean Charles Bertrand, Global CIO, Multi-Asset. Lane will start his new role on 1 September and will be based in London.

With nearly 25 years in the industry, Prenevost brings a wealth of multi-asset experience, most recently as Global Head of Wealth Investments for HSBC Wealth and Personal Banking, where he led a global team of investment analysts and product experts focusing on wealth management and multi-asset investment solutions.

Since joining HSBC Group in 2005, Prenevost also held senior investment roles at HSBC Global Asset Management, including Global Head of Wealth and Multi-Asset Product, where he led the design of products for both retail and institutional investors. Before that, Prenevost spent 12 years atTD Asset Management in Toronto, Canada, where he was a senior portfolio manager responsible for multi-asset solutions.

In his new role, Lane will be responsible for the Multi-Asset Team in the UK and will also focus on enhancing the firm's global discretionary asset management proposition for clients across HSBC. Alongside this appointment, Ashley Reid, current head of the Multi-Asset team in London, will leave the firm to pursue other opportunities.

Jean Charles Bertrand, Global CIO, Multi-Asset, said: "Multi-Asset is a key capability of HSBC Global Asset Management and Lane's appointment will allow us to maintain our commitment to managing these assets with the skill, expertise and stewardship that our clients expect."

HSBC Global Asset Management has over 25 years of experience designing multi-asset solutions to meet the long-term financial objectives of its clients. Its Global Multi-Asset investment platform is supported by more than 80 investment professionals in 14 countries and territories.

