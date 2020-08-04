Quilter Cheviot adds to Jersey investment management team

Investment management firm, Quilter Cheviot has added a new investment manager to its 30-strong Jersey based team

Richard Pemberton returns to the company as executive director, joining from Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management having originally started his career as a graduate in Quilter Cheviot's Jersey office in 2000.

Pemberton was until recently, a lead manager for Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management's bond fund as well as several large bespoke mandates. He brings significant experience in bond fund selection and portfolio construction for multi-asset model strategies, the company said.

Pemberton will report to Tim Childe, Head of Quilter Cheviot's Jersey office and International.

"We are delighted to welcome Richard back to Quilter Cheviot; he returns as a specialist in lower risk investment solutions and will bolster our offering and further strengthen our team here in Jersey and enable us to continue to deliver an excellent service to our clients both locally and internationally," said Childe.

With 30 investment professionals Quiler Cheviot now has one of the largest discretionary investment management teams in the Channel Islands.