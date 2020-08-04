Aegon AM completes rebrand of Kames Capital

Aegon Asset Management is set to complete its rebrand of Kames Capital on 7 September 2020.

The retirement of the ‘Kames Capital' brand and move to Aegon Asset Management was originally announced in December 2019, as part of the wider move to integrate and leverage the firm's global capabilities under a single brand and leadership.

Aegon Asset Management, currently manages £298bn (€352bn) according to Aegon statistics, employing more than 1,200 people in 17 locations. It has previously operated with multiple brands, including Aegon Asset Management in the US, Asia and Continental Europe, and Kames Capital in the UK.

Bas NieuweWeme, CEO at Aegon Asset Management said: "We believe the move to one global brand will help us to operate more efficiently across international markets, leveraging our experience, knowledge and resources worldwide.

"Operating under a single brand will also allow us to be more responsive to the changing markets and the evolving needs of our investors."

The rebrand will see changes to the names of the fund range, the majority of which will replace the pre-fix 'Kames' with 'Aegon'. Examples can be found below:

Current fund name New fund name as at 7th September 20201 Kames Diversified Monthly Income Fund Aegon Diversified Monthly Income Fund Kames Ethical Equity Fund Aegon Ethical Equity Fund Kames Investment Grade Bond Fund Aegon Investment Grade Bond Fund Kames Absolute Return Bond Fund Aegon Absolute Return Bond Fund Kames High Yield Bond Fund Aegon High Yield Bond Fund Kames Global Equity Income Fund Aegon Global Equity Income Fund Kames Property Income Fund Aegon Property Income Fund

In addition, a new global website at www.aegonam.com will bring together Aegon Asset Management's global investment capabilities on a single site replacing the Kames website, the company said.

As outlined previously the changes will not impact the firm's investment processes, or the management of client portfolios or funds. Clients will also retain their existing local client service and sales contacts.