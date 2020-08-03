UK wealth manager acquires private client business

UK wealth manager Mattioli Woods has completed acquisition of private client adviser and asset management business, Hurley Partners

Mattioli Woods plc, the specialist wealth management and employee benefits business, confirmed via a statement that its previously announced acquisition of Hurley Partners Limited, the private client adviser and asset management business, has now completed following receipt of regulatory approval.

Mattioli Woods said that the management team from Hurley Partners will be retained by Mattioli Woods following the acquisition and all employees will remain in place as part of the newly combined group and continuing to operate from the same locations.

Holistic

Founded in 2013, Hurley Partners provides bespoke and holistic financial advice to over 300 client family groups and enjoys a strong regional presence through its three offices in London, Leatherhead and Manchester.

Ian Mattioli, chief executive officer of Mattioli Woods called the acquisition of Hurley Partners,"an important step" for the group.

"Like Mattioli Woods, Hurley Partners offers its clients specialist knowledge, expertise and services which underpin the cultural and strategic rationale for our coming together and highlights how Hurley Partners is a great fit with our existing business," he said.