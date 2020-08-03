Crispin Odey charged with indecent assault

Controversial UK h edge fund manager Crispin Odey has been charged with indecent assault in relation to an incident from 1998.

The UK's Crown Prosecution Service issued a statement on 31 July, which said Odey had been "charged with indecent assault following a complaint by a woman over an incident in 1998" and is due in Westminster Magistrates' Court on 28 September.

Odey, pictured above, is alleged to have assaulted a woman over the age of 16 in Swan Walk, Chelsea, where the founder of Odey Asset Management owns a home, "on or around" 13 July 1998, according to a Metropolitan Police statement, which added that Odey had been charged in May of this year.

"It is all in the court's hands", he told the Financial Times. "It was a long time ago."

In a separate statement, Odey denied the allegation and insisted he would "strongly contest this matter".

Odey is a well-known Conservative Party donor and was a vocal backer of Brexit, who last year dismissed suggestions that he had backed Boris Johnson to become UK prime minister in order to profit from a no-deal Brexit as "crap", adding that Johnson would be a "great prime minister" in the "new Jerusalem" after Brexit.