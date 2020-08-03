Singapore's DBS adds 'selfie' digital sign up in covid fight-back

DBS has partnered with the Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech) to pilot a new 'selfie' style face recognition service to sign into its services, following a rise in digital banking in Singapore amid covid-19,

This pilot programme means that individuals can now sign up for DBS' digital banking services via a process akin to taking a selfie. DBS is the bank that is used by the majority of Singaporians and are already more than one million DBS customers who are SingPass holders and do not use digital banking services, of which over 60% are seniors aged 62 and above, the company said in a statement.

The technology will enable Singapore citizens and permanent residents to sign up for DBS' digital banking services from their homes, with instant access to their bank accounts and banking services. For DBS customers unfamiliar with online on-boarding, the SingPass Face Verification feature is designed to help expedite their digital banking registration process.

Digital revamp

DBS, which says a third of its customers had negative cash flow January to June 2020, is in the process of revamping its suite of digital financial planning solutions and tools.

Alongside the GovTech pilot, the bank is also adding new solutions that the bank from this week include a Map Your Money interactive dashboard that can project a customer's future retirement needs based on their current finances.

And on 8 August, DBS will launch a retirement planning portal to help customers better understand estate planning issues, the company said.

Disruptions

Jeremy Soo, the head of consumer banking group at DBS Singapore, said "Amid one of the greatest disruptions ever witnessed in our time, we are more cognisant than ever about the importance of leveraging digital technology to quickly serve up solutions that benefit the wider public."

"In line with Singapore's Smart Nation agenda, we have been introducing innovative digital solutions over the years that provide easier, more seamless ways to bank. Together with GovTech Singapore, we aim to support those who are journeying into digital banking for the first time, and to help foster resilient digital habits that will last for years to come."