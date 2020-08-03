RL360's Graeme Ison switches to Ardan International

RL360 sales manager Graeme Ison has joined sister company Ardan International, moving from his Hong Kong base to take up a new position at Ardan's Guernsey offices.

Ison, pictured right, will be responsible for the wealth platform's Channel Islands, trust company and European IFA business, the company said in a statement announcing the move.

The former RL360 sales manager will also work on other key relationships for Ardan.

Simon Pack, International Sales Director for International Financial Group Limited (IFGL), which owns both Ardan and RL360, said: "I am delighted to announce that Graeme will be joining Ardan. He is relocating from Hong Kong to Guernsey, where his wife Mel is originally from. Graeme will be a great loss to RL360 but fortunately not to IFGL."

Ison, who worked on the platform side of Momentum in Asia before joining RL360 in 2012, said: "Working at RL360 over the last eight years in Hong Kong has been amazing and it's great to have been part of a tremendously successful period for the business.

"Now I'm very fortunate to be able to continue working with the great team at IFGL and move into a new role with Ardan International.

"Ardan has many opportunities to explore and I'm sure it will be an exciting future ahead. I can't wait to get going; new area, new people to meet, new adventure!"

RL360's Head of Sales in Asia David Gervais will continue to oversee business across the region, the company confirmed.