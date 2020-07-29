Atlantic House announces international expansion

Catley Lakeman May Limited (CLM), the parent company of Atlantic House Investments, has introduced new initiative Atlantic House International to give the firm presence across core global markets including Europe, South-East Asia and Australasia.

The new arm of the business business, which will expand the reach of Atlantic House's defined return strategies, will target institutional clients, pension funds, private banks and wholesale wealth management firms. It has been launched to cater for a growing demand for "predictable, defined returns, regardless of the overall market backdrop".

Richard Butland and Robert Rankin have been appointed to the board of Atlantic House International and will work alongside its director Russell Catley, a founding partner of CLM.

Butland is currently a non-executive director for CLM and previously worked as head of UK private equity for Goldman Sachs International. Rankin previously worked a co-global head of investment banking for Deutsche Bank. Prior to this, he was head of investment banking Asia Pacific for UBS AG.

Global

Butland said: "I have been working with CLM and Atlantic House Investments for a number of years. AHI's defined return solutions are innovative and compelling and meet the needs of global investors in a challenging environment. Rob and I are excited to bring these solutions to clients globally."

Catley said the success of Atlantic House's defined return strategies in the UK over the last 12 years "proves that investors value outcome-oriented investment solutions".

"Markets are perhaps as unruly as they have ever been and the value attached to our defined return strategies has become increasingly clear," he continued.

"This is as true on a global basis as it is at home, and in conjunction with Richard and Robert, we strongly believe that the fairly unique set of skills we offer as a firm will add significant value to global institutions and wealth managers in enabling them to optimise returns for their given risk budgets."

Atlantic House, the fund management arm of CLM, was formed in 2012 and manages more than £1.5bn of assets, including through its AHFM Defined Returns and Total Return funds, which reside in the Investment Association universe.

Parent company CLM provides defined return strategies to the institutional market.

This article first appeared in International Investment's sister publication Investment Week

