Oman expat numbers drop below 40%

Data from the Oman NCSI shows that more than 45,000 expats left Oman in the last month alone, meaning that as of 27 July 2020, expatriates in Oman constitute only 39.9% of the country's total population of 4,536,938.

The number of expats living in Oman has fallen significantly to less than 40% of the country's population, the first time such a large drop has been recorded in five years, according to data from the country's National Centre for Statistics and Information.

Expats now make up 1.81 million of the population, while Omanis account for 2.7 million.

The highest expatriate numbers in the past five years was on April 26, 2017, when they accounted for 46% of the population, the data stated.

The impact of the covid-19 pandemic across the region has led to many expats returning home with many Middle East nations seeing dramatic decreases in expatriate numbers.

As reported, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia have been actively pushing down the expat numbers in a bid to get more nationals into jobs.